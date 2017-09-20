DelMar Pharma launches $10M direct equity offering; shares reverse, down 7%

DelMar Pharmaceuticals (DMPI -7.1% ) completes a round trip after announcing a direct, at-the-market offering of stock and warrants to institutional investors. The company has agreed to sell 8M common shares and five-year warrants to purchase 8M shares at a combined price of $1.25 per share and warrant. Closing date is September 22.

Shares were up over 100% on the news of a patent award, but it appears investors now know the real reason behind the up move.

