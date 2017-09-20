Crude oil surges to multi-month highs despite jump in U.S. stockpiles

Crude oil prices rallied after the Iraqi oil minister said OPEC and its partners were considering extending or even deepening current production cuts.

WTI crude settled at its best level since May, +1.9% to $50.41/bbl, while Brent popped +2.1% to $56.29/bbl, highest in more than six months.

Minister Jabar al-Luaibi says some oil producers think the supply agreement should be extended for 3-4 months, some want it to run until year-end 2018, while others, including Iraq, prefer another round of supply cuts.

Prices also likely enjoyed an extra boost from Pres. Trump's disparaging remarks about the Iran nuclear deal.

The move occurred despite a much bigger than expected increase in U.S. crude inventories, with higher domestic production “quite a surprise” in the wake of Hurricane Harvey, according to Tariq Zahir of Tyche Capital Advisors. “Shale [output] has shown how fast it can come back online.”

ETFs: USO, OIL, UWT, UCO, DWT, SCO, BNO, DBO, UGA, DTO, USL, DNO, OLO, SZO, OLEM, OILK, WTIU, OILX, WTID, USOI