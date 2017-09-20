Apple's iOS 11 leaves Bluetooth, Wi-Fi running in background

The Verge reports that the Control Center in Apple’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) new iOS 11 doesn’t let users fully turn off Bluetooth or Wi-Fi.

The Control Center still has toggles for enabling or disabling but the features keep running regardless to power AirDrop file transfers or syncing to a Watch, the latest series of which has its own connection issues.

Running both nonstop creates security concerns and can diminish battery power.

