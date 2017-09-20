Atwood Oceanics wins extension for jack-up in Thailand

Atwood Oceanics (ATW +6.4% ) jumps after agreeing to a four-month extension on the Atwood Orca jackup rig with Mubadala Petroleum for drilling operations offshore Thailand.

ATW said the new contract, at an undisclosed dayrate but higher than the current rate, would keep the rig busy until at least next August; if two available options are exercised, the drilling program would extend until April 2019.

ATW, soon to be acquired by rival Ensco, owns nine mobile offshore drilling units and is constructing two ultra-deepwater drillships.