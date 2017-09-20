MiMedx responds (again) to allegations of channel stuffing; conference call tomorrow to update investors

MiMedx (NASDAQ:MDXG) issues a new statement to address two new short seller articles that appeared today, one by Viceroy Research and the other by Aurelius Value.

CEO Pete Petit says, The articles include several items that have virtually no basis in fact, are littered with innuendo and contain many statements that are simply not correct. This has all the markings of a concerted short seller attack by numerous entities attempting to short our stock and profit from fictitious information and innuendos. We believe that Viceroy Research and Aurelius Value are relying on misinformation from former MiMedx employees terminated for cause. Unfortunately, neither organization appears to have done adequate due diligence and fact-finding before publishing their so-called 'research reports.' We have scheduled a shareholder call tomorrow, Thursday, September 21st, at 10:30 am Eastern Time to discuss various topics on the Company's extremely positive performance and trajectory for future growth. We will also address this orchestrated short seller activity and the remedies the Company is seeking to have this unlawful practice of pushing fabricated information to shareholders in concert with coordinated short selling activity cease."

The company issued an earlier statement on August 17 addressing the whistleblower suit.

Previously: MiMedx under pressure on bearish Aurelius report, shares down 2% (Sept. 20)

Previously: MiMedx still dogged by attorney representing former employees in alleged channel-stuffing litigation; shares down 3% (Sept. 7)

Previously: MiMedx says it is on the right side of litigation with former employees (Aug. 17)