CNBC: Tesla working with AMD on self-driving car chip

CNBC reports that Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is running tests on its own sample chips for autonomous vehicle driving tasks.

The Tesla chips build on Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) technology through a wafer agreement AMD has with its spin-off, GlobalFoundries.

Creating its own chip will allow Tesla to ease its dependency on Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) GPUs. Tesla already parted ways with chipmaker Mobileye, since acquired by Intel, due to a vehicle accident. Intel is working with Google’s Waymo on self-driving car tech.

AMD shares are up 2.04% aftermarket.

