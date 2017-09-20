Veon -4.6% as Telenor preps 90M-share sale

Veon (NASDAQ:VEON) is off 4.6% after hours following news that Telenor (TELNY -0.6%) is set to being divesting the rest of its stake in the former VimpelCom.

Telenor, Norway's state-owned telecom, is commencing an offering of 90M of its common shares of Veon in the form of common shares on Euronext Amsterdam and ADS listed on Nasdaq.

Telenor's current holdings sit at 346.7M ADS, representing 19.7% of Veon common shares -- so the new transaction makes up about 5.1% of Veon shares.

Citigroup and Morgan Stanley are joint book-runners for the offering.