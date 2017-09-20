Raymond James: Apple hasn't begun final production of iPhone X

Raymond James analyst Christopher Caso says Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) hasn’t started final production on the iPhone X due to a late delay, which could push back device supplies to December. Pre-orders for the iPhone X start October 27.

In a note obtained by Barron’s, Caso writes that the “production start is about a month later when compared to expectations a month ago, and about 2 months later than expectations at the end of June.”

Caso also has bad news for optical component supply companies like Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE), saying that China Mobile’s expected large fiber optics order could be delayed “beyond December.”

Apple shares closed today down 1.68% .

Lumentum shares closed down 4.39% .

