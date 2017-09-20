Anadarko Petroleum launches $2.5B stock buyback

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) +3.5% AH after announcing a $2.5B share repurchase program through the end of 2018, and targeting $1B in buybacks before year-end 2017.

The plan is worth ~10% of the company's outstanding shares at current prices, says APC Chairman, President and CEO Al Walker.

APC also reaffirms guidance for its deepwater Gulf of Mexico, Denver-Julesberg and Delaware basin assets: In the deepwater Gulf, APC continues to expect production rates approaching 130K bbl/day of oil for FY 2017, while the Delaware and DJ basins are on track to deliver a combined projected exit rate of 150K bbl/day for the year.