Dow, S&P again notch record highs following Fed statement

Stocks survived a mild selloff following today's Fed policy announcement to edge higher, propelling the Dow and S&P to close again at record highs - the ninth straight session of gains for the Dow.

As expected, the FOMC voted to keep the fed funds target range at 1%-1.25%, said it would begin unwinding its balance sheet in October, and did not change its "dot plot" indicating one more rate hike in 2017 and three rate hikes in 2018.

U.S. Treasury prices were trading flat ahead of the FOMC news but then moved lower, with the two-year yield, which is more sensitive to changes in monetary policy, jumping 5 bps to a nine-year high 1.44%, while the benchmark 10-year yield added 4 bps to 2.28%.

In stocks, the two heaviest sectors - tech (-0.5%) and financials (+0.6%) - finished at opposite ends of the leaderboard; Apple weighed on techs, falling 1.7% following rumors of softer than expected demand for the new iPhone 8, while financials moved sharply higher following the FOMC announcement.

The energy sector (+0.7%) also enjoyed relative strength, thanks in part a 1.9% jump in WTI crude to $50.41/bbl.

