3M joins GE as only stocks rated sell by J.P. Morgan analyst Tusa

3M (NYSE:MMM) fell 1.4% in today's trade after J.P. Morgan downgraded shares to Underweight from Neutral with a $201 price target, saying current valuation looks "expensive" on almost any metric and does not reflect the negative catalysts facing the company.

JPM analyst Stephen Tusa - who now rates only 3M and GE with the firm's equivalent of a Sell rating - warns 3M's auto, electronics and China markets are all slowing, and the company's recent strategic investments indicate that it is being forced to spend more to drive growth.

"The stock currently trades at a ~15% premium on PE, and while 3M valuation has traditionally correlated with relative organic growth, we see a disconnect forming where relative growth is getting worse while the valuation premium remains high," Tusa writes.

Given 3M's high multiple and negative catalysts, Tusa sees the stock's risk/reward as negative and believes 2018 profits will come in below expectations.