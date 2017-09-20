ReWalk Robotics -8.6% on $15M share offering

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) has slid 8.6% after hours following a filing to raise $15M through a share offering, part of its attempts to raise cash to boost its product line.

The company says it will use net proceeds for "(i) sales, marketing and reimbursement expenses related to market development activities and broadening third-party payor coverage and (ii) research and development costs related to developing our lightweight 'soft suit' exoskeleton device aimed at assisting patients who have suffered a stroke."

Canaccord Genuity is the sole book-runner.