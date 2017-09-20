Brazil's Temer rules out privatizing Petrobras

Brazil Pres. Temer says state-run Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) is a symbol of national sovereignty and will remain under government control despite his aggressive privatization agenda.

Temer tells Reuters that last month's decision to sell a controlling stake in the Eletrobras (NYSE:EBR) utility to private investors was "important and daring," but rules out a similar move for PBR, saying the oil company holds “a very strong symbolism for Brazil.”

Temer also says the many investigations that have led to corruption charges against scores of powerful figures - including himself - show that Brazil’s governmental institutions are independent and working well, and have given investors more confidence to conduct business in the country.

