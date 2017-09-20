California cities seek billions from big oil firms over climate change

San Francisco and Oakland filed separate lawsuits against five oil companies today seeking billions of dollars to protect against rising sea levels the cities blame on climate change.

The lawsuits, which San Francisco says mirror 1980s lawsuits against tobacco companies, allege Chevron (NYSE:CVX), ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP), Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), BP and Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) “knowingly and recklessly created an ongoing public nuisance that is causing harm now and in the future risks catastrophic harm to human life and property."

CVX, the only company to comment on the lawsuits so far, says it "welcomes serious attempts to address the issue of climate change, but these suits do not do that."