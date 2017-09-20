Blue Apron gains as Albertsons to buy rival service Plated

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN), down 5.3% today, has picked up 1.9% on solid volume after hours following news that Albertsons has agreed to buy competing meal-kit service Plated.

Albertsons plans to make Plated the "first omnichannel meal kit offering with national scale." It will offer Plated's meal kits at many store locations as well as across digital channels and other distribution options.

Detailed terms weren't disclosed.

Blue Apron, meanwhile, dropped within 20 cents of its low of $5 today; at $5.22 it's nearly 48% below its IPO price of $10.