Florida utilities under fire even as power restored

Power has been restored to 99% of Florida 10 days after Hurricane Irma knocked out electricity to nearly two-thirds of the state, but that is not stopping a backlash over the widespread outages that caused misery for many residents.

Utility companies have spent billions of dollars "hardening" the Florida power grid by replacing wooden poles for power lines with concrete or steel poles and taking other steps to prepare for hurricane-level winds and flooding.

NextEra Energy's (NYSE:NEE) Florida Power & Light, the state's biggest utility, says the hardening helped it restore power to more than half of its customers in the 48 hours following Irma, while only 25% of customers had power restored within two days of Hurricane Wilma in 2004.

But Florida residents sweltering in the state's oppressive humidity are not satisfied; the city of Coral Gables sent a letter to FPL last Friday saying the utility was "inadequately prepared" to respond to the storm, even though the company said it brought in 22K utility workers from around the U.S.

The head of Duke Energy's (NYSE:DUK) Florida operations felt compelled to apologize earlier this week for "not meeting our customers' expectations" after coming under fire for falling short of its initial restoration predictions.

"Everybody thinks their power should come on as soon the wind stops. It doesn't work that way," says Christi Tezak, managing director of ClearView Energy Partners. "The truth is [power] came online much faster in this storm than in Wilma."