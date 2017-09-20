Facebook secures space for 3,000 in big SF office lease

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) has contracted to take all the space available in a new downtown San Francisco skyscraper -- some 436,000 square feet.

The lease will cover space for up to 3,000 workers in the city's biggest office lease in three years, and a key expansion outside its Menlo Park, Calif., headquarters.

The asking rent was around $80/square foot, the San Francisco Business Times reports.

That will save on shuttles, though; the company has been shuttling thousands of employees south to the Valley for work, and many workers will now have an easier commute.

Instagram employees will be the first to move in after the building is complete later this year, but Instagram headquarters will remain in Menlo Park.