Western Digital files arbitration against Toshiba's Fab 6 plans

Western Digital (NYSE:WDC) announces the filing of new arbitration proceedings against Toshiba (OTCPK:TOSBF, OTCPK:TOSYY) related to three NAND joint ventures.

The arbitration centers on Toshiba’s previously announced plans for a Fab 6 facility and its decision to exclude Western Digital from the project.

Western Digital wants a permanent injunction forbidding Toshiba from moving forward with Fab 6 without first giving SanDisk a chance to participate.

Western Digital statement: “The terms of the agreement and our related legal rights are clear. The agreement gives SanDisk the right to participate in expansions and conversions of manufacturing capacity for BiCS 3D NAND flash memory products through joint investments in Fab 6 equipment. Toshiba has improperly denied SanDisk its rights to joint investment by unilaterally investing in manufacturing equipment at Fab 6.”

Western Digital believes its “NAND supply requirements through calendar 2018 are secure, with no meaningful supply from Fab 6 anticipated until calendar year 2019.”

