Ohio ups Rover pipeline fines to $2.3M against Energy Transfer

Ohio's environmental regulator says it has more than doubled the proposed fines against Energy Transfer Partners (ETP, ETE) to $2.3M for numerous water and air pollution violations during construction of the Rover natural gas pipeline..

The director of Ohio's Environmental Protection Agency says ETP has resisted attempts to resolve the fines and will ask the state attorney general to intervene.

The Ohio EPA director says ETP feels the state lacks authority to impose regulations because the U.S. FERC already has given its approval of the project.

Separately, North Dakota regulators have approved a settlement of allegations that ETP violated state rules during construction of the Dakota Access pipeline; ETP must plant mores trees along the pipeline route and help develop and promote an industry manual for handling discoveries of American Indian artifacts.