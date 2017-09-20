EPA plans to allow dicamba herbicide use with safeguards

The EPA is aiming to allow farmers to spray the controversial dicamba weed killer next year but with additional rules for its use, says an official at the agency's Office of Pesticide Programs.

The dicamba herbicide, which is produced by Monsanto (NYSE:MON) and BASF (OTCQX:BASFY), which fights weeds resistant to another herbicide called glyphosate, has been linked to crop damage this summer by drifting away from where it was sprayed to fields of soybeans and other plants that could not tolerate it.

The official says EPA is in negotiations with MON and BASF, which sell dicamba under different brands, to make changes in how the herbicides are used,