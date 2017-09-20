BOJ votes 8-1 to maintain rate policy

Hours after the Fed Open Market Committee voted to keep U.S. monetary rates steady, the Bank of Japan wrapped its two-day review with the same move, maintaining course and signaling an upbeat outlook.

The vote wasn't unanimous, though -- it was 8-1 for maintaining a -0.1% interest rate on excess reserves, with new board member Goushi Kataoka as the sole dissenter. The bank also stuck to a 10-year government bond yield target of near zero.

The board majority says a solid recovery will alone bring acceleration toward its 2% target, but Kataoka argued that with "excess supply capacity in capital stock and labor market," easing effects from current policy weren't enough.

The CPI is likely to rise for now due to oil and foreign exchange, Kataoka says, but more is needed to bring it up from 2018 on.

The BOJ board also kept policy to increase holdings of JGBs by about ¥80T per year.

Nikkei 225 futures traded in Singapore held gains of 0.9% after the rate decision.

