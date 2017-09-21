Twitter to meet with Senate panel probing Russian meddling

As signaled, Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) says tonight that it will head to the Senate Intelligence Committee to meet with staff next week regarding the investigation into Russian interference in the U.S. presidential election.

The panel has heard from Facebook and plans a public hearing with the social-media company; its chairman says he may include Twitter in that hearing as well.

Ranking Democrat Mark Warner has said he wants to hear from Twitter to learn about fake accounts and bot networks and their role in spreading misinformation.