Toshiba sets meeting to OK sale of chip unit to Bain/SK Hynix

Toshiba (OTCPK:TOSYY) has set an extraordinary shareholder meeting for 10 a.m. Tokyo time on Oct. 24 to approve its $18B deal to sell its prized semiconductor unit, Toshiba Memory, to a consortium led by Bain Capital and SK Hynix.

Shareholders will be asked to sign off on that sale as well as the company's annual earnings report and director appointments.

Shares are down 1.9% late in the trading day in Tokyo.

Toshiba's decision to go with the Bain consortium even after reports suggested it was favoring Western Digital sent the latter's shares lower Wednesday.

Previously: Western Digital files arbitration against Toshiba's Fab 6 plans (Sep. 20 2017)

Previously: Western Digital releases statement on Toshiba selecting other chip bidder (Sep. 20 2017)

Previously: Bain consortium offering $22B for Toshiba chip unit (Sep. 20 2017)