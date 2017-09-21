Hackers had their way with Equifax data for months - WSJ

Hackers were undetected for more than four months before the security team at Equifax (NYSE:EFX) discovered the breach, according to FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE), which was hired to investigate the attack.

According to FireEye's Mandiant Group, the first evidence of hackers appeared on March 10, though Equifax previously disclosed the breach as taking place in May. One security expert says it's not unusual for hackers to take weeks before accessing sensitive data. “Typically, you first build out a beachhead so that it’s difficult to get kicked out."

On average, it takes companies nearly 100 days to discover they've been hacked, says FireEye. In this case, it took 141 days.