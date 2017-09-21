Beacon Roofing Supply prices public offering of common stock

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) priced its underwritten public offering of 6,325,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $47.50 per share.

The company also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 948,750 additional shares of common stock at the public offering price.

The offering is expected to close on September 25.

Beacon expects to use the net proceeds, together with the net proceeds of the previously announced committed convertible preferred equity financing to finance the previously announced acquisition of Allied Building Products Corp., to pay related fees and expenses and general corporate purposes, which may include strategic acquisitions or the repayment of existing debt.

Subsequent to the offering, Beacon expects to reduce the amount of the committed convertible preferred equity financing to a minimum of $400M and to use any remaining net proceeds from the offering to reduce the amount of borrowings incurred in its proposed debt financing.

