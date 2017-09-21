Baidu updates on autonomous driving program

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) announces the release its latest iteration of the company’s Apollo open-source autonomous driving platform.

Apollo 1.5 opens up five additional core capabilities which include obstacle perception, planning, cloud simulation, High-Definition (NYSE:HD) maps and End-to-End deep learning, providing more comprehensive solutions to developers and ecosystem partners to accelerate the deployment of autonomous driving.

Baidu has landed 70 partners for its Apollo program.

The company also announced a $1.5B Apollo Fund to invest in 100 autonomous driving projects in the next three years.

Source: Press Release