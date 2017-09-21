Merck KGaA and Pfizer's avelumab OK'd in Europe for rare skin cancer

The European Commission approves Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and development/commercialization partner Merck KGaA's (OTCPK:MKGAF)(OTCPK:MKGAY) BAVENCIO (avelumab) for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic Merkel cell carcinoma, a rare and aggressive skin cancer that strikes ~2,500 Europeans each year.

Market launch will commence in the coming months. Initial launches in Germany and the UK could happen as soon as next month.

The FDA approved the fully human anti-PD-L1 IgG1 monoclonal antibody for the indication in March.

