S&P downgrades China, citing rising debt

Standard & Poor’s cuts China’s sovereign credit rating, as “a prolonged period of strong credit growth has increased China’s economic and financial risks."

S&P lowers the rating by a notch to A+ from AA-, the agency's first China downgrade since 1999, but it also revised its outlook to stable from negative, reflecting its view that China will maintain robust economic performance and improved fiscal performance.

The move brings the ratings across the three major credit rating firms in line; Fitch cut China’s rating in 2013, while Moody’s did so just last May.

