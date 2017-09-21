Premarket analyst action - healthcare

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) initiated with Buy rating and $51 (78% upside) price target by Needham citing the promise of lead drug GBT440 in sickle cell disease.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) initiated with Equal Weight rating by Morgan Stanley.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) initiated with Equal Weight rating by Morgan Stanley.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) upgraded to Overweight by Morgan Stanley. Shares are up 6% premarket on light volume.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) upgraded to Overweight by Morgan Stanley.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) downgraded to Market Perform by Raymond James.

Kindred Healthcare (NYSE:KND) price target lowered to $7.50 (34% upside) from $9.00 by RBC Capital Markets citing the financial impact of recent hurricanes.

Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) price target raised to $15 (76% upside) from $10 by Oppenheimer citing operational progress by new management and upside from Accordion Pill platform.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) price target raised to $125 (10% upside) by Needham based on positive late-stage results for TTR amyloidosis med patisiran.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) price target raised to $50 from $45 by Leerink.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) price target cut to $20 (17% upside) from $28 by Bernstein.

Source: Bloomberg