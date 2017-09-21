Bavarian Nordic provides update on its universal RSV vaccine

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCPK:BVNRY) announces initial 6 month follow-up data from the Phase 2 trial of MVA-BN RSV, a universal vaccine candidate designed to induce protective immune responses against both subtypes (A & B) of the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

The randomized, placebo-controlled trial, evaluated the safety, tolerability and immunogenicity of the recombinant vaccine in 421 healthy adults aged 55 and older.

At month 6, a persistent antibody response against multiple RSV targets was still observed.

Recruitment in a human challenge study should commence in H2 2018. Results will inform on the design of late-stage studies.