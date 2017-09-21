Boeing lands order from Japan Airlines

Boeing (NYSE:BA) announces that it took down an order from Japan Airlines (OTCPK:JAPSY, OTC:JPNRF) for four 787-8 Dreamliners in a contract valued at more than $900M based on current list prices.

"This order for additional 787 Dreamliners, is a key part of our strategy as we look to bolster our existing route network and strengthen our position ahead of the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo," says Japan Airlines President Yoshiharu Ueki.

Japan Airlines currently has 34 airplanes in its 787 Dreamliner fleet.