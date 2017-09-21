Toshiba roundup: bid winner snag, WDC response, NAND market impact

SK Hynix, part of the winning consortium for Toshiba’s (OTCPK:TOSBF, OTCPK:TOSYY) chip unit, says, “There are some key issues still to be agreed upon in the content approved by Toshiba’s board.”

The inclusion of SK Hynix in the consortium had raised Japanese government concerns earlier in the bidding process about Toshiba tech potentially falling into the hands of a foreign competitor.

How will the chip sale impact the memory market? TrendForce’s DRAMeXchange expects the chip unit sale to start impacting the NAND Flash market in 1H18.

Analyst Alan Chen: ““The infusion of capital from the new stakeholders in TMC will be like a shot of adrenaline. Given that the total investment in a new NAND Flash fab (with a monthly capacity of 80,000~100,000 wafers) averages around US$8 billion, neither Toshiba nor Western Digital can alone shoulder the cost of capacity expansions and technology development, especially as they are facing against the industry leader Samsung.”

In other news, Toshiba responds to Western Digital’s (NYSE:WDC) arbitration request regarding Fab 6 investments saying that Toshiba “has not yet received a formal copy of arbitration request, and is therefore not in a position to comment regarding its substance” but is nevertheless “disappointed.”

