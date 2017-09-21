Akari to advance Coversin into Phase 3 for PNH in Q1 2018; shares up 90%

Based on feedback from an End-of-Phase 2 meeting with the FDA, Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) will advance lead candidate Coversin into Phase 3 development for the treatment of Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria (PNH) in Q1 2018. The PNH indication has Fast Track status in the U.S.

The company plans to conduct two studies: CAPSTONE, in naïve PNH patients where Alexion's Soliris (eculizumab) is not the standard of care and ASSET, in PNH patients on eculizumab therapy who will be switched to Coversin.

Coversin is a second-generation complement inhibitor.