Benchmark complicates SoftBank's Uber investment; Uber employee cases in court

The Wall Street Journal sources report that Uber (Private:UBER) investor Benchmark has no plans to sell any of its shares to SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY, OTCPK:SFTBF).

SoftBank reportedly wants an up to 22% stake for as much as $10B and two board seats. The financial details mean current investors would need to sell at about a 30% discount.

Benchmark has a 13% holding and representative Matt Cohler sits on Uber’s board, where he was the only member to vote against SoftBank’s term sheet.

Benchmark sued ex-CEO Travis Kalanick for expanding the board from 8 to 11 members last year then stepping into one of the empty board seats once he resigned.

Two board seats remain open, but Benchmark wants the court to do away with the board expansion agreement, which would remove those seats.

Back in court: An appeals court panel on Wednesday heard Uber’s consolidated appeal of nearly a dozen cases that relate to whether Uber drivers count as employees or contractors. If the court doesn’t side with Uber, the drivers become employees entitled to benefits.

