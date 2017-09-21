Genetic Technologies transitions to online commercial platform for BREVAGenplus

Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE) announces that it will transition the commercial program for BREVAGenplus to an e-commerce based solution. Under the new program, the consumer will be able to initiate the testing by accessing the Consumer Initiated Testing (CIT) platform via the Company’s U.S. subsidiary, Phenogen Sciences, website, by visiting www.brevagenplus.com.

A CIT platform, complemented by direct to consumer advertising, can reach two primary audiences, the patient and the healthcare provider through various channels and mediums.

The Company also switched its billing model from a traditional reimbursement system through medical insurance providers to a direct patient self-pay system and reduced the list price of the test to $349.