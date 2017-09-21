Hemp announces agreement with One Step Vending Corp.

Hemp (OTCPK:HEMP) signed an agreement with One Step Vending, Corp. (OTCPK:KOSK) for the exclusive development of consumer products based on CBD extract to be available in the existing One Step Vending micro markets network.

"One Step Vending, Corp. is bringing real business solutions to the vending industry with its micro-markets that are displacing traditional vending machines. We are excited to create unique hemp oil-based products specifically for One Step Vending, Corp. and providing our expertise in producing and manufacturing both industrial and consumer hemp oil-based products," said Bruce Perlowin, CEO of Hemp, Inc. "Ultimately, this partnership will lead to increased consumer access of hemp oil-based products via self-serve kiosks in corporate offices around the country. This is a very unique distribution channel that will contribute to the exploding CBD market which is expected to hit $2.1 billion in consumer sales by 2020. By Hemp, Inc. being entrenched in the industrial hemp sector, with the largest operational multipurpose industrial hemp processing facility in the western hemisphere, we have the ability to accommodate consumer demand as the CBD market explodes. Thus, there are huge economic opportunities for One Step Vending, Corp. and Hemp, Inc."

Press Release