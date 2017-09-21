Abiomed receives FDA PMA approval for Impella RP for right heart failure; shares ahead 2% premarket

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) announces that it has received FDA premarket approval (PMA) for the Impella RP heart pump for providing temporary right ventricular support for up to 14 days in patients with a minimum body surface area (at least 1.5 m2) who develop right heart failure or decompensation following left ventricular assist device implantation, heart attack, heart transplant or open-heart surgery.

The company says the Impella is the only FDA-approved percutaneous temporary ventricular support device for right heart failure.