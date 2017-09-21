EU threatens tax changes for digital companies

The European Commission says it will propose new taxes on digital companies like Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) and Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) by next spring if international tax rewrites don’t occur.

The Commission says the companies declare little profit in the region to avoid paying taxes.

If international progress isn’t made, the Commission will proceed with one of its own tax plans, which include amending the common consolidated corporate-tax base to redefine how profits are taxed

Another option is an “equalization tax” that applies to digital revenue rather than profit and has earned widespread support throughout the EU.

