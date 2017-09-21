Paratek's omadacycline granted additional QIDP status in U.S.

The FDA designates Paratek Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:PRTK) antibiotic candidate omadacycline a Qualified Infectious Disease Product (QIDP) for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections for the oral and IV formulations.

It already had QIDP status for community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections and complicated urinary tract infections.

QIDP status provides for more frequent interaction with the FDA review team, a rolling review of the marketing application, a shortened review clock and a five-year period of market exclusivity for the indication, if approved.

