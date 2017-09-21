Endologix announces CE Mark approval for the Nellix EndoVascular Aneurysm Sealing System with the refined IFU

Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) announces CE Mark certification for its Nellix EndoVascular Aneurysm Sealing System with the refined Indications for Use (IFU).

CEO John McDermott says, “We are very pleased with the clinical outcomes generated by the Nellix EndoVascular Aneurysm Sealing System utilizing the refined IFU. The Nellix CE Mark with the refined IFU provides patients and physicians in Europe with continued access to the clinical benefits of complete aneurysm sealing, including low rates of endoleaks and all-cause mortality.”

Nellix is being studied in the U.S. under an Investigational Device Exemption.