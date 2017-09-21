Eldorado Gold says dispute talks with Greece can bear fruit

The head of Eldorado Gold's (NYSE:EGO) Greece operations says it is holding constructive dialogue with the Ministry of Energy and Environment and that the company's dispute with the government can be resolved.

“Communication [between EGO and the government] started at the beginning of the week... we have exchanged letters and made efforts for a solution," says Hellas Gold CEO Dimitris Dimitriadis.

Disputes over EGO’s investment in the Olympias, Skouries and the Stratoni mines in northern Greece have dragged on for years, mainly over compliance with environmental regulations, and has warned that it could halt new investment unless Greece grants permits and shows greater willingness to talk.