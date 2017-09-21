Siemens choosing soon between potential rail partners

Bloomberg sources report that Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY) will decide in the coming days whether the company should continue negations with Bombardier or Alstrom on potential rail combinations.

Siemens began talks with Canada-based Bombardier months ago about two possible joint ventures including a signaling operation controlled by the former and a rolling stock operation controlled by the latter.

Talks with France-based rival Alstom started more recently with a joint venture possible or an injection of the rail business into Alstom in exchange for a larger stake.

Previously: Siemens to set up robotics center in China (Sept. 14)