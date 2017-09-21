GM is the top U.S. automaker pick at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley takes its price target on General Motors (NYSE:GM) to $43 and calls the automaker its top pick in U.S. automobile.

Analyst Adam Jonas crunches the numbers to derive a sum-of-the-parts valuation on GM of $56, which includes assessing the upside on Maven, Cruise Automation, Lyft and a standalone Cadillac.

Jonas thinks GM will host an investor day before the end of the year to outline crucial strategy updates.

Shares of GM haven't cracked $50 since the company emerged from bankruptcy.