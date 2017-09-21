Future Fintech signs license agreement

Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) announced that Xi'an Hedetang Nutritious Food Research Institute Co. Ltd., a 73.42% owned subsidiary of the Company, and GlobalKey Supply Chain Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, signed a License Agreement with Shaanxi Entai Bio-Technology Co. Ltd. to authorize Hedetang Research to be the sole global agent for one of Entai Bio-Technology's key products series, 'IB-LIVE', and GlobalKey to serve as the product's sole global operational platform with responsibility for marketing, sales, publicity and distribution.

"We are pleased to announce this license agreement as it broadens our lighter asset fintech business by utilizing our marketing expertise and distribution channels," said Mr. Hongke Xue, Chief Executive Officer of Future FinTech. "We believe that the agreement is a perfect fit with our strategic plan as it drives entry into a new high margin business by leveraging one of our core competencies while diversifying our revenue stream. This license agreement enables us to act as an agent for an outside party without assuming undue risk or adding to our asset structure, and it represents an important business segment for us in the future," Mr. Hongke Xue concluded.

According to the license agreement, revenue for GlobalKey from the sale of 'IB-LIVE' could reach RMB 120M in the first year of operation.

Press Release