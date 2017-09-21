MiMedx responding to SEC subpoena related to whistleblower allegations, says revenue recognition policies proper

MiMedx (NASDAQ:MDXG) is up a fraction premarket on light volume ahead of its conference call this morning at 10:30 am ET to discuss its growth plans and to update investors on allegations of channel stuffing.

In a statement released this morning, the company says it is working with the SEC to supply all documents requested in the subpoena that it received recently related to the allegations from former employees, adding that the matters have already been reviewed by management, the board, outside legal counsel and independent auditors. It also engaged an outside expert in revenue recognition who confirmed that its revenue recognition practices are proper.

The company is not aware of the initiation of any proceedings against it by the SEC or other governmental agency.

Previously: MiMedx responds (again) to allegations of channel stuffing; conference call tomorrow to update investors (Sept. 20)