Bayer exec rejects EU antitrust concerns about digital farming

Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY) says it does not expect to propose the sale of any digital farming assets to allay European Union concerns about its planned $66B acquisition of Monsanto (NYSE:MON).

The EU has expressed concerns with Bayer's plan to create combined offerings of seeds and pesticides with the help of new digital farming tools, such as connected sensors, software and precision machines.

"I fail to see what kind of a remedy there would be in this space. It's extremely hypothetical in terms of where the overlap actually is," the head of Bayer's Crop Science division, Liam Condon, told Reuters yesterday.

Condon says Bayer's approach in digital farming is to control plant pests while MON's focus is on improving yields, with the broader industry still years away from a more universal business model.