Scholastic -5% as Q1 earnings miss consensus

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) is off 5% premarket after posting fiscal Q1 earnings that missed on top and bottom lines as revenues fell by a third in a tough comp vs. a 2016 that included a Harry Potter book.

The company lost $1.81/share (it usually loses money in Q1 when schools aren't in session), but it says it expects to meet its revenue plan in the Education unit for the fiscal year.

Revenue breakout: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, $66.8M (down 52%); Education, $45M (down 18%); International, $77.4M (down 14%).

Free cash use was $131M, in line with company expectations. Cash and equivalents exceeded debt by $299.9M.

It's affirmed its full-year outlook for revenues of $1.65B-$1.7B (vs. consensus for $1.68B) and EPS of $1.20-$1.30 (vs. expectations for $1.24).

Press Release