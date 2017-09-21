Analysts weigh in on AMD's Tesla collaboration

Analysts had a bullish reaction to Tesla working with Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) to build a self-driving car chip but reaffirm the previous ratings and price targets.

Rosenblatt Securities Hans Mosesmann reiterates a Buy rating and $22 price target for AMD.

Mosesmann writes that the Tesla collaboration validates AMD “in a field that nobody was considering as viable” and gives the chipmaker its first play in the self-driving market. Mosesmann continues that the deal “says that AMD’s CPU/GPUs in PC and server markets are the real deal.”

Jefferies semiconductor analyst Mark Lipacis reiterates his Buy rating and $19 price target for AMD.

Lipacis says the Tesla shipments won’t have a near-term impact on AMD’s bottom line but calls the deal a “critical win for AMD” that supports the firm’s belief the company will benefit from the next big thing in technology.

Lipacis also comments on Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), which was bumped to the side in favor of AMD, saying that near-term headline risks aren’t favorable but he doesn’t see a long-term risk.

AMD shares are up 1.89% premarket.

Nvidia shares are down 2.3% premarket.

