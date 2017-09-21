Reuters: Carlyle nears first closing at $4B on Asia buyout fund

Private-equity giant Carlyle Group (CG -0.8% ) is looking at first closing on a new Asia buyout fund within the next couple of months at $4B, Reuters reports.

That's part of a plan for a $5B fund, its biggest capital raise for Asia if successful.

Dry powder is building up in the region as P-E firms look to catch growing momentum there; Blackstone (BX +0.4% ) has also reportedly been building a $3B pan-Asian buyout fund, and KKR closed a similar fund in June after raising $9.3B.

Separately, Carlyle's still raising capital for an Asia growth fund, Reuters says.