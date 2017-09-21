Manchester United higher after earnings

Manchester United (MANU +2% ) reports broadcasting revenue jumped 38% in FQ4 and matchday revenue improved 5%.

EBITDA of £$70M was achieved during the quarter vs. £62M consensus.

"We concluded a successful 2016/17 season with a total of three trophies and a return to Champions League football," says Executive Vice Chairman Ed Woodward.

Looking ahead, the company expects FY18 revenue of £575M to £585M vs. £603M consensus. That number could get a boost if Man U's strong 4-0-1 Premier League start continues.

